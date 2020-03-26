Fanatics is using the fabric normally set aside for jerseys to help fight the pandemic

You Might Like

Tweets about this DK RT @CBSSportsMLB: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for hospital workers https://t.co/aJdRm1tYqE 38 minutes ago Victor Chuzen Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers - CBS Sports Coronavirus: ML… https://t.co/Tl9Ze2UOAt 2 hours ago football Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers https://t.co/TgsWUZebR6 6 hours ago Lorraine Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers https://t.co/tOy6R5ghBj via @CBSSports 8 hours ago Frank Martz⚾️ Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers #SmartNews https://t.co/XYgxiiO4Ih 11 hours ago All Sports Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers https://t.co/A5Qs9VrpM1 12 hours ago Ronnee Audas🌊🌊🌊✊✊✊ Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers https://t.co/vxcIR3aKjk #SmartNews 12 hours ago SqueekyLeaks Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers https://t.co/XxLiF3HhTx 12 hours ago