Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Fanatics is using the fabric normally set aside for jerseys to help fight the pandemic
News video: MLB Uniform Maker Now Producing Medical Masks, Gowns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

 Fanatics has suspended production on jerseys and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

