Joy as Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri wakes up nearly three years in coma

Daily Star Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Joy as Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri wakes up nearly three years in comaThe highly-rated midfielder's life was effectively on hold after he collapsed on the pitch and suffered a cardiac arrhythmia attack during a match almost three years ago
