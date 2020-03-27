Former Astros star Jimmy ‘The Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and '70s earned him the popular nickname "The Toy Cannon," has died. He was 78. The Astros said the three-time All-Star outfielder died Thursday in Houston, but did not provide further details. Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than […]


