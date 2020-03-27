Global  

Former New Zealand pacer Iain O'Brien turns to crowdfunding to get back to his family

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Former New Zealand fast bowler Iain O'Brien is looking to get back to his family in the United Kingdom and for that, he has started a crowd funding project on Twitter.

O'Brien, who played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand, tweeted that he is ready to talk cricket over video call with anyone provided they are...
