Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus

Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirusHanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is one of three professional baseball players in Japan to test positive for the new coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Baseball executive A.J. Ellis talks how players are staying in shape during coronavirus pandemic

Baseball executive A.J. Ellis talks how players are staying in shape during coronavirus pandemic 02:53

 Thursday would have been Opening Day for baseball. Instead, all parks remain dormant with the coronavirus pandemic. I caught up with former player and Muskego resident A.J. Ellis, now a baseball executive, who takes us inside what the present and future could hold for the National Pastime.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jyaaaap

J Yap RT @spinph: Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus | https://t.co/Wkly469pYY via @SpinPh 3 minutes ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph TOKYO (AP) — Three Hanshin Tigers players testing positive for the coronavirus this week isn't making Japanese base… https://t.co/XPWlCacOWj 5 minutes ago

spinph

SPIN.ph Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus | https://t.co/Wkly469pYY via @SpinPh 6 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/WtFhbAonmu 12 minutes ago

PadreBall

PadreBall RT @AP_Sports: Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/oLAgBytVx8 25 minutes ago

QiSurfer

Jake 'individual-zero' Davis RT @ClaudineR66: Japanese pro baseball players test positive | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/XEejn2cXqo 25 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/vnKCclRBMD 30 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Japanese baseball players test positive for coronavirus - https://t.co/4zRIlTZBEM 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.