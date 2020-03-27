Booker T and Xavier Woods take a look back at Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Experience one of the most legendary WrestleMania clashes in WWE history through the eyes of Booker T and Xavier Woods, as they review Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25 in 2009. Experience one of the most legendary WrestleMania clashes in WWE history through the eyes of Booker T and Xavier Woods, as they review Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25 in 2009. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this