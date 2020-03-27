Global  

Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc globally. Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons.
