Roman Reigns OUT of WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg as he tells WWE he won’t wrestle during coronavirus

talkSPORT Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Roman Reigns has pulled out of his Universal title match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin broke the news late on Thursday night that Reigns had informed WWE he was not comfortable performing at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando during the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns has battled leukemia twice in his life […]
