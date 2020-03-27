Roman Reigns OUT of WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg as he tells WWE he won’t wrestle during coronavirus Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Roman Reigns has pulled out of his Universal title match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin broke the news late on Thursday night that Reigns had informed WWE he was not comfortable performing at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando during the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns has battled leukemia twice in his life […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jordan If true, it’s unfortunate, as Roman Reigns (⁦@WWERomanReigns⁩) deserve the title match after the year he’d been thr… https://t.co/kd86qabjid 19 seconds ago 保護 RT @WrestleTalk_TV: Roman Reigns is out of his WrestleMania Match: https://t.co/dNRj2V8Mg0 2 minutes ago D RT @RemingSteele: Roman Reigns has bowed out of his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania amid fears of COVID-19 after his battle with Leukem… 4 minutes ago ScottishKnight2 RT @SeanRossSapp: Well, this is enormous Report: Roman Reigns Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match https://t.co/amMooEvu1w 4 minutes ago Lona RT @WrestlingSheet: Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Roman Reigns will not be part of the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 3… 7 minutes ago Guy In White Cap RT @JonAlba: BREAKING: @ryansatin reports Roman Reigns, who has battled leukemia, did not feel comfortable competing at the WWE Performance… 8 minutes ago newsnation24 Roman Reigns to miss WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus; Universal title match in jeopardy - Republic World - Republic World... 9 minutes ago Frost fps RT @BFRPod: Roman Reigns is out of his match vs Goldberg at #WrestleMania. Are you ok with his decision? RTs/likes are appreciated! 12 minutes ago