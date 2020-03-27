Abdelhak 'Appie' Nouri: Ajax star out of coma and 'communicating' two years after collapsing on pitch Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during a pre-season friendly with Werder Bremen in July 2017 👓 View full article

