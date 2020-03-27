Global  

Abdelhak Nouri: Former Ajax player wakes from coma nearly three years after collapsing during match

talkSPORT Friday, 27 March 2020
Abdelhak Nouri, the former Ajax player who collapsed during a match in July 2017, has woken from a coma after nearly three years. Nouri suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during a pre-season friendly vs Werder Bremen, being revived on the pitch and airlifted to hospital. However, he was left with brain damage and in a vegetative […]
