Abdelhak Nouri: Former Ajax player wakes from coma nearly three years after collapsing during match Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Abdelhak Nouri, the former Ajax player who collapsed during a match in July 2017, has woken from a coma after nearly three years. Nouri suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during a pre-season friendly vs Werder Bremen, being revived on the pitch and airlifted to hospital. However, he was left with brain damage and in a vegetative […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32 Former NBA player Jason Collins said he tested positive for coronavirus. Collins said he thinks he got it during a trip to New York City for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. According to the HuffPost, Collins said he first got a headache and then a fever and a cough. The former player said he... You Might Like

Tweets about this