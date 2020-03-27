Global  

Novak Djokovic donates €1 million for medical equipment in Serbia as he joins battle against coronavirus

Independent Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
World No. 1 has followed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in helping to reduce impact of Covid-19
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Djokovic pledges one million euros to help fight coronavirus in Serbia

Djokovic pledges one million euros to help fight coronavirus in Serbia 03:27

 The Novak Djokovic Foundation pledges one million euros to the battle against coronavirus in Serbia.

