Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Joseph Parker on why Tyson Fury is the ‘best heavyweight of our era’ and THAT Love Actually video

Joseph Parker on why Tyson Fury is the ‘best heavyweight of our era’ and THAT Love Actually video

talkSPORT Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Joseph Parker believes Tyson Fury is the ‘best heavyweight of our era.’ Fury became a world heavyweight champion once again with a sensational seventh-round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. The ‘Gypsy King’ is expected to fight Wilder a third time, however, the coronavirus pandemic has put that and the rest […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury [Video]

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury The fight will take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN. Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, via ESPN Bob..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder [Video]

Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight WBC world champion Tyson Fury could face a rematch with American Deontay Wilder later this year according to Wilder's US promoterView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury dance along to Build Me Up Buttercup

Joseph Parker is joined by Tyson Fury, Scott Dixon and other celebrities in a virtual dance along and lip sync to Build Me up Buttercup by The Foundations.
BBC Sport

Watch Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker hilariously lip sync and dance to hit Build Me Up Buttercup

Joseph Parker is back at it again with the feelgood videos as the world adjusts itself to the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealander channelled his inner-Hugh...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.