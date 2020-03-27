Global  

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke tests positive for coronavirus

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke revealed in an interview Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus, and it took eight days to get results.
News video: British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus 01:01

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.

