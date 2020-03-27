2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, coronavirus plans, dates, rumors, predictions, start time, location

Its ur boyd @jjlhro Here’s the card for each night! I’m really intrigued to see what that boneyard match is https://t.co/BfjtoszCTC 23 hours ago

Andrew Barro RT @SilversteinAdam: Updated #WrestleMania card with a full breakdown of matches by each night (Saturday and Sunday). Don't forget to follo… 1 day ago

Sporting News #WrestleMania goes down TONIGHT. Here’s all you need to know about the event, including the match card, start time… https://t.co/GocklMkiwH 1 day ago

Ya Boy KGB @BCMendoza Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s card vs tomorrow https://t.co/fnoBO95szg 1 day ago

Adam Silverstein Updated #WrestleMania card with a full breakdown of matches by each night (Saturday and Sunday). Don't forget to fo… https://t.co/QW9cshpWUO 1 day ago

Yin & Yang Energy Here's everything you need to know about @WrestleMania 36, which starts tonight and runs through tomorrow.… https://t.co/bWQaW6FF8O 1 day ago