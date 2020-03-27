Global  

Stephen Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 was outstanding — and showed his true leadership

FOX Sports Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Stephen Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 was outstanding — and showed his true leadershipCurry’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci was outstanding. And while it wasn’t the goal, it showed just how great of a leader Curry is.
News video: Stephen Curry's Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci

Stephen Curry's Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci 01:21

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

