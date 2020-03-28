Global  

Time and Day at York

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Henry Cecil is planning a two-pronged attack on Thursday's Middleton Stakes at York with Midday and Timepiece.

Midday was second behind Sariska last year before going on to glory in the Nassau Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille, and she finished second at the Breeders' Cup meeting.

Cecil said: "Midday and Timepiece may run in the Middleton as a start to a long and hopefully successful season."

