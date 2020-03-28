Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWN

Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWN

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWNJohn Cena has been challenged to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt made the challenge during a “Firefly Fun House” segment on SmackDown on FOX.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TTP247

David Santiago Jr RT @WrestleTalk_TV: This one is rumored to have a very special presentation: https://t.co/gtN6qFynDE 18 minutes ago

ItsBobbyThunder

PISSED OFF fan of The Fiend & Otis #472 Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMan... https://t.co/8b3yxc9KTJ via @YouTube...… https://t.co/SaIZfNepz2 28 minutes ago

40oz_Neke

Neke-A-Leek RT @GetDaTables: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a “FireFly FunHouse” match. This should be interesting. #WWE #SmackDown https://… 28 minutes ago

WrestleTalk_TV

WrestleTalk This one is rumored to have a very special presentation: https://t.co/gtN6qFynDE 49 minutes ago

tillinghastm24

Matt Tillinghast RT @WRESTLEZONEcom: Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36 https://t.co/KeBCGstAuz https://t.co/RO… 55 minutes ago

Sunnywolf14

Emily Legary RT @WrestlingDaze: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match!!! WWE SmackDown Reaction 3/27/20 ➡️ https://t.co/kPkF2K7… 1 hour ago

thedailysmark

The Daily Smark 📰 Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania, Cena To Respond On 4/3 https://t.co/CdOS7ICFCy 1 hour ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWN https://t.co/EJ6oeR91h6 https://t.co/ZBO5zKcmLV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.