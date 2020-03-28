Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWN

Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWN

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania | WWE SMACKDOWNJohn Cena has been challenged to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt made the challenge during a “Firefly Fun House” segment on SmackDown on FOX.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedailysmark

The Daily Smark 📰 Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania, Cena To Respond On 4/3 https://t.co/CdOS7ICFCy 6 minutes ago

ByFranxOfficial

༆࿋ོ ꙯ℱ𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓀𝒶𝓃 𝓢𝓉𝒶𝓂𝓉𝓸𝓃࿑༵༵༵ྃྈ྄࿐ཽ༵ RT @WrestlingDaze: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match!!! WWE SmackDown Reaction 3/27/20 ➡️ https://t.co/kPkF2K7… 17 minutes ago

WrestlingDaze

Wrestling Daze Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match!!! WWE SmackDown Reaction 3/27/20 ➡️… https://t.co/GKBsFeHa1e 20 minutes ago

dudefelice

Robert DeFelice Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania, Cena To Respond On 4/3 https://t.co/dook37gMIq 27 minutes ago

hunterharjo7

Stan SGA (Wash Your Hands) (Hunter Harjo) RT @nodqdotcom: Video: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a "Firefly Funhouse" match at #Wrestlemania 36 https://t.co/UMuVkASCOv 27 minutes ago

angel_jones_aj

Angela Jones WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to Firefly Funhouse Match https://t.co/KepqfIpRbc https://t.co/B03ywgBDZ0 28 minutes ago

nodqdotcom

NoDQ.com: WWE Wrestlemania 36 news #Wrestlemania Video: Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a "Firefly Funhouse" match at #Wrestlemania 36 https://t.co/UMuVkASCOv 29 minutes ago

Fightful

Fightful Wrestling, MMA, Boxing RT @FightfulWrestle: Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania, Cena To Respond On 4/3 https://t.co/zR83… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.