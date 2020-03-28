Alexa Bliss defeats Asuka while Nikki Cross watched from commentary | WWE on FOX Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Nikki Cross joined Michael Cole at the commentary table while Alexa Bliss took on Asuka. Bliss nails a big DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

