Indian sportspersons-turned-cops ensure complete lockdown by patrolling streets Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

They were at the forefront of pursuing glory for the nation as athletes and now some Indian sporting heroes are playing a key role in the raging battle against the COVID-19 pandemic—manning the streets as police officers persuading people to stay home amid a national lockdown. T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Joginder Sharma,... They were at the forefront of pursuing glory for the nation as athletes and now some Indian sporting heroes are playing a key role in the raging battle against the COVID-19 pandemic—manning the streets as police officers persuading people to stay home amid a national lockdown. T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Joginder Sharma, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this