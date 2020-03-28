Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man United make ‘important offer’ for 22-year-old Dutch midfielder – report

Man United make ‘important offer’ for 22-year-old Dutch midfielder – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Manchester United have made an important offer to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are thought to have made an “important offer” to sign the 22-year-old from the Dutch giants. The same article states that […]

The post Man United make ‘important offer’ for 22-year-old Dutch midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.