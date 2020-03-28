It's a joke, says Britney Spears about breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pop singer Britney Spears nearly broke the internet on Friday with her declaration on social media that she was faster than three-time Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt. The Oops! I did It Again singer however, was quick to clarify that she was only joking.



American Spears first posted a message on Instagram, claiming she...

