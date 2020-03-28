Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > It's a joke, says Britney Spears about breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record

It's a joke, says Britney Spears about breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Pop singer Britney Spears nearly broke the internet on Friday with her declaration on social media that she was faster than three-time Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt. The Oops! I did It Again singer however, was quick to clarify that she was only joking.

American Spears first posted a message on Instagram, claiming she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke https://t.co/w1RkNiIWK9 17 hours ago

EntInsider

Entertainment Insider Britney Spears says she isn't faster than Usain Bolt, but the memes about her original claim will live on forever https://t.co/E9KcFHztVl 18 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke - CBS Sports… https://t.co/VampRL3Xtb 22 hours ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke https://t.co/DjlFldcGVO 22 hours ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke https://t.co/G16O0o1bVL 22 hours ago

arezonafamily

arezonafamily Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt’s world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke… https://t.co/jO22Kk0xrc 1 day ago

Miraz92016987

Miraz Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke https://t.co/7K9y5DtH3J 1 day ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke https://t.co/BWigi3q87W 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.