Maruti to manufacture 10k ventilators per month

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it is planning to rapidly scale up production of ventilators with intention of reaching a volume of 10,000 units per month in partnership with AgVa Healthcare. "An arrangement has been entered into with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators," country's largest carmakers said.

