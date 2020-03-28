Global  

Maruti to manufacture 10k ventilators per month

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it is planning to rapidly scale up production of ventilators with intention of reaching a volume of 10,000 units per month in partnership with AgVa Healthcare. "An arrangement has been entered into with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators," country's largest carmakers said.
