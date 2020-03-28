Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Break in season welcome for India's players, says coach

Break in season welcome for India's players, says coach

Reuters India Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The pause in cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic will allow India's jaded players to recharge their batteries, according to head coach Ravi Shastri.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paupax

Paulita Paqueo RT @Reuters: Break in season welcome for India's players, says coach https://t.co/YZSGoAh5RP https://t.co/dUXI7fDEz9 18 minutes ago

SowetanLIVE

Sowetan LIVE Break in season welcome for India cricketers, says Ravi Shastri https://t.co/srTKjO5Mz0 27 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Break in season welcome for India's players, says coach https://t.co/YZSGoAh5RP https://t.co/dUXI7fDEz9 33 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Break in season welcome for India cricketers, says Ravi Shastri https://t.co/BGxQIyxTDT 1 hour ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Break in season welcome for India’s players, says coach https://t.co/x6MIjXdN4B 3 hours ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Break in season welcome for India’s players, says coach https://t.co/MkXX0hoKsf 3 hours ago

ShahwarSharif

Engr. Shahwar Munir RT @cricketpakcompk: Will this break have a positive impact on the Indian team? #BCCI #India https://t.co/s7H3qYQyzs 3 hours ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Break in season welcome for India's players, says coach https://t.co/QycFGhf9NI 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.