Odion Ighalo, currently on loan at Manchester United from Chinese Super League side Shaghai Shenhua, has been offered a highly lucrative new contract by his parent club, according to Sky Sports. United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and sent Alexis Sanchez on loan the same way, without making any new signing that could possibly […] The post Shanghai Shenhua offer Ighalo lucrative new contract appeared first on Soccer News.

