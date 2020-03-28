Everton ace Oumar Niasse allegedly branded ‘a disgrace’ by police after getting caught driving with three friends during coronavirus lockdown
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () Everton striker Oumar Niasse was reportedly labelled ‘a disgrace’ by police after he was caught driving with three friends during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. The 29-year-old Toffees star was pulled over by undercover officers in his Mercedes with three passengers also in the car. That’s despite the government’s advice to stay at home and avoid […]