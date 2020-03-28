Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Everton ace Oumar Niasse allegedly branded ‘a disgrace’ by police after getting caught driving with three friends during coronavirus lockdown

Everton ace Oumar Niasse allegedly branded ‘a disgrace’ by police after getting caught driving with three friends during coronavirus lockdown

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Everton striker Oumar Niasse was reportedly labelled ‘a disgrace’ by police after he was caught driving with three friends during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. The 29-year-old Toffees star was pulled over by undercover officers in his Mercedes with three passengers also in the car. That’s despite the government’s advice to stay at home and avoid […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders 01:01

 Baton-wielding police in India have been filmed beating people breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules and making some offenders do physical punishments. Joe Davies reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thespian cops in India act out the dangers of coronavirus [Video]

Thespian cops in India act out the dangers of coronavirus

Traffic police personnel have taken the novel approach of spreading the awareness on coronavirus amid the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown set in place to contain the deadly pandemic in southern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:14Published
Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower [Video]

Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower

This funny video shows three housemates re-creating their morning commute whilst stuck at home - by using their SHOWER as a London Underground carriage.Rowan Akin-Smith, 26, and his housemates Felix..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Everton striker Oumar Niasse 'stopped by cops for breaking coronavirus lockdown'

Everton striker Oumar Niasse 'stopped by cops for breaking coronavirus lockdown'Everton star Oumar Niasse has been warned by police after breaching the coronavirus lockdown protocol
Daily Star

“Terminate his contract”, “Waste of space” - Loads of Everton fans react to what player has done

Everton fans react to striker Oumar Niasse being pulled over by the police for driving in the evening during the lockdown
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.