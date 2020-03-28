Wood, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio and others look back to when the Cubs phenom owned the zone and tied the single-game strikeout record.

You Might Like

Tweets about this denny keller RT @ESPNChiCubs: Today is Strikeout Saturday on ESPN. @KerryWood 20k game will air at 1 CT. Here’s an inside look at that game: ‘What even… 47 minutes ago mPul.se MLB [ESPN] 'What even is that pitch?' An oral history of Kerry Wood's 20-K day https://t.co/Tc92dKwnBF 51 minutes ago jj(not Pres.) What even is that pitch? Unreal movement. https://t.co/6ZKbH83o4S 1 hour ago Zac🌴🍻🍹 RT @Buster_ESPN: Jesse Rogers: 'What even is that pitch?' An oral history of Kerry Wood's 20-K day https://t.co/QBUxh2Mu6t 1 hour ago hypervocal 'What even is that pitch?' An oral history of Kerry Wood's 20-K day https://t.co/0DflgF9keP https://t.co/f1NCfVx2N1 1 hour ago Techinfinitylife ‘What even is that pitch?’ An oral history of Kerry Wood’s 20-K day https://t.co/mu8If4au8G https://t.co/NhVwCDZCmE 2 hours ago ∴ 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 ∴ @KathrynAnne88 @LaBelle529 @Weggeee he didn't. The CEO even said that the story wasn't true. That's not what was di… https://t.co/PrK7wmPm0C 2 hours ago R @YankeesFan4299 @yankees_and That guy is sub .200 knowing what’s the pitch! I mean why is he even a pro 2 hours ago