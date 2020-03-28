Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight Covid-19

Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight Covid-19

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 52 lakh for the fight against the novel coronavirus, joining a list of other Indian athletes in the fight against the pandemic. The left-handed batsman has donated Rs 31 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and a further Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh's Disaster Relief Fund to help the battle against COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mukeshthapTOI

Mukesh TOI Sports RT @toisports: #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaLockdown #StayHomeIndia @ImRaina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight the coron… 3 minutes ago

toisports

TOI Sports #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaLockdown #StayHomeIndia @ImRaina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight… https://t.co/xA91qQeE9n 4 minutes ago

liverserjun

IRKsome Notably, the amount is higher than that pledged by crore-pati former MP & Bharat Ratna https://t.co/IRMMRPzr8n 4 minutes ago

Today2410

Today24 Suresh Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight the coronavirus pandemic – Times of India https://t.co/SwbuFDnkRi 5 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight Covid-19 https://t.co/PS3QfeNqQ4 https://t.co/NpPuJ73L9x 6 minutes ago

ZiddharthSaxena

Siddharth RT @TOISportsNews: Suresh Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YH4bZEOU2A 11 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight Covid-19 https://t.co/qQKy33fuou 16 minutes ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Suresh Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YH4bZEOU2A 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.