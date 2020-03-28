Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight Covid-19

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 52 lakh for the fight against the novel coronavirus, joining a list of other Indian athletes in the fight against the pandemic. The left-handed batsman has donated Rs 31 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and a further Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh's Disaster Relief Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. 👓 View full article

