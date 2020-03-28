Global  

Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to help fight coronavirus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The House of Tata has pledged Rs 1,500 crore to combat the coronavirus crisis that has sent India into a lockdown. This is the largest commitment made by a business group in the country towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
