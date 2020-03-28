UP, Bihar hit out at Delhi for exodus

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

UP has blamed Delhi’s AAP government for the influx of thousands of migrant workers and others in the state, defying the 21-day lockdown order to counter COVID-19. Joining the politcal slugfest, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that sending stranded migrant workers to their respective states would be a wrong step as it would defeat the very purpose of nationwide lockdown. 👓 View full article

