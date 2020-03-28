Global  

UP, Bihar hit out at Delhi for exodus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
UP has blamed Delhi’s AAP government for the influx of thousands of migrant workers and others in the state, defying the 21-day lockdown order to counter COVID-19. Joining the politcal slugfest, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that sending stranded migrant workers to their respective states would be a wrong step as it would defeat the very purpose of nationwide lockdown.
