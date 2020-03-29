Global  

North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters India Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in an unprecedented flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
