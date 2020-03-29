North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in an unprecedented flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mehraj saboon RT @AJENews: North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/wxuMyUB8Ew https://t.co/kcK0tTfUzB 1 minute ago Fr. Fintan Stack Just commented on @thejournal_ie: North Korea fires more missiles into Sea of Japan amid global occupation with co - https://t.co/vnYQEggigs 5 minutes ago Sylvester Amenu RT @globe_paces: North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/1vP7Xhf9uk #CoronaLockdown 8 minutes ago Gerald Just commented on @thejournal_ie: North Korea fires more missiles into Sea of Japan amid global occupation with co - https://t.co/RpVOm4fT6F 17 minutes ago KarenJan9 North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/IkFrm5NbRN https://t.co/YniBktDKyx 18 minutes ago Northeast Today #International North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its eas… https://t.co/IWimE3Na4j 25 minutes ago michaelcollins North Korea fires more missiles than ever, amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/bxIC3bxe6f 26 minutes ago Sylvester Amenu RT @sylvesteramenu1: North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/8yONkurhHK #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #Co… 26 minutes ago