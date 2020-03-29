Global  

From 2007 World Cup hero to real world hero: ICC hails Joginder Sharma's work as policeman amid COVID-19 outbreak

DNA Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
As India fights to curb the spread of coronavirus, India cricketer Joginder Sharma is making sure to contribute to the cause in his own way. Now, DSP in Haryana Police, Sharma is on the frontline to battle the highly contagious disease as India is under 21-day lockdown.
