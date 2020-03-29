Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sudden lockdown has created panic: Rahul to PM

Sudden lockdown has created panic: Rahul to PM

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying the sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion in the country. He urged the PM to consider the potentially devastating impact on the country adding that the scenario in India is different from other large countries and measures being practices there can't be replicated here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.