Billy Joe Saunders sorry for domestic violence advice video

BBC Sport Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders apologises for a video in which he tells people how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.
