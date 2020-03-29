Billy Joe Saunders sorry for domestic violence advice video Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders apologises for a video in which he tells people how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

