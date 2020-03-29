Global  

Boxing news: Anthony Yarde announces that his father has died from coronavirus

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Anthony Yarde has announced that his father has died from coronavirus despite being fit and having no health issues. The 28-year-old British boxer posted the news on his social media along with a message to encourage people to adhere to the government’s advice on the matter. He said: “I’m a very private person and tbh […]
