Migrants hit the streets in Kerala, demand food Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Violating the lockdown orders, hundreds of migrant workers hit the streets on Paippad near Changanassery in Kottayam district on Sunday. 👓 View full article

