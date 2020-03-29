Global  

MSD would've played 1st match in 8 months on Sun

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
When the schedule of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) came out, fans had something to smile about as the date for MS Dhoni's on-field return was set for March 29. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings was supposed to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, but as fate has it, now it is not known even whether the IPL would actually go ahead or not.
