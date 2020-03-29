Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pep Guardiola ‘could quit’ Man City because of two-year Champions League ban, says Emmanuel Petit

Pep Guardiola ‘could quit’ Man City because of two-year Champions League ban, says Emmanuel Petit

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Emmanuel Petit thinks Pep Guardiola could use Man City’s Champions League ban as an opportunity to quit the club. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles but has so far failed to claim the Champions League. The Manchester club have been handed a two-year ban from European […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.