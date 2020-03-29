Taylor Hall talking contract with Coyotes during NHL shutdown: report Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHL's regular season remains in a pause due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, general manager John Chayka told The Athletic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this