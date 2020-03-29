Global  

2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus
News video: 60 Employees at New Orleans Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19, 300 in Quarantine

60 Employees at New Orleans Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19, 300 in Quarantine 00:34

 Healthcare employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are also testing positive for the virus.

