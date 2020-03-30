Over 40 diesel cars, SUVs to go off road in April Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Come April and diesel versions of over 40 cars and SUVs will be phased out from the market as companies shift their focus completely to petrol models and cleaner CNG and electric versions, with the onset of the BS6 emission norms era. The move comes at a time when dealerships are stretched due to closures related to the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

