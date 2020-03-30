Global  

Everyone is struggling in these challenging times: Sunil Chhetri

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Indian captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can to overcome "these challenging times". In the latest instalment of the continental body's 'BreakTheChain' campaign, the Indian talisman was accompanied by Chinese...
