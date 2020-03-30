Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > F1 star Sebastian Vettel: Look after older people in Coronavirus crisis

F1 star Sebastian Vettel: Look after older people in Coronavirus crisis

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Formula One great Sebastian Vettel doesn't want to appear as being an advice-giver but stressed that this is no time to take things lightly. Vettel said on a Ferrari-produced video that people must look after the older folk in this time of crisis.

"Take it serious. Take care of yourself, take care of other people, especially...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Julie Andrews reminded of World War II unity amid coronavirus crisis

Julie Andrews reminded of World War II unity amid coronavirus crisis 00:38

 Julie Andrews has found a silver lining amongst all the coronavirus gloom, insisting the pandemic is really bringing people together.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.