Investigation launched after Jack Grealish reportedly ‘crashed Range Rover into parked cars’ during coronavirus lockdown

talkSPORT Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Pictures have surfaced online appearing to show Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars, just hours after telling fans to stay at home. The truth behind the images is currently a mystery, although there are claims the midfielder had partied all night at a former […]
