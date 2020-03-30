Supercars working on drastic plans for TV-only races Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Supercars is working on a drastic plan to stage TV-only events as quickly as possible once Australia's current coronavirus-induced social distancing regulations are softened 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MDD Motorsport #Supercars working on drastic plans for #TV-only races https://t.co/r6lWrXANLR https://t.co/r0OGGGiY9u 4 days ago