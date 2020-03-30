Global  

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray. Kohli, who has been constantly urging people to practice social-distancing via video...
News video: Lockdown Diaries: Anushka gives hubby Virat a new haircut

Lockdown Diaries: Anushka gives hubby Virat a new haircut 01:03

 Amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending time at home.

