Kobe Bryant's towel from finale sold for USD 33,000
Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The towel which basketball legend Kobe Bryant had drapped over his shoulders during his farewell speech following his final game in 2016 has been sold for more than $33,000.
Bryant's towel, along with two tickets to his final game, were sold at a virtual auction on Sunday for a total of $33,077.16, according to Jeff Woolf,...
