Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kobe Bryant's towel from finale sold for USD 33,000

Kobe Bryant's towel from finale sold for USD 33,000

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The towel which basketball legend Kobe Bryant had drapped over his shoulders during his farewell speech following his final game in 2016 has been sold for more than $33,000.

Bryant's towel, along with two tickets to his final game, were sold at a virtual auction on Sunday for a total of $33,077.16, according to Jeff Woolf,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant [Video]

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published
Final Preparations For Kobe Bryant Memorial [Video]

Final Preparations For Kobe Bryant Memorial

Final preparations are underway for the Kobe Bryant memorial at the Staples Center Monday morning.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's towel fetches $33,000 at latest auction

Kobe Bryant's towel fetches $33,000 at latest auctionLos Angeles: The towel that Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final National Basketball League game has fetched over...
WorldNews

Kobe Bryant’s towel from final NBA appearance sold for £27,000 in online auction

Kobe Bryant’s towel from final NBA appearance sold for £27,000 in online auctionThe late, great LA Lakers legend's towel went for a song when it was sold via an online auction
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.