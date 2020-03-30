Coronavirus breathing aide developed by Mercedes F1 team trialled in London Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Mercedes F1 team have helped develop a new breathing aid to help with the coronavirus crisis which is set to be trialled at London hospitals before entering production

