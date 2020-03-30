Global  

Coronavirus in F1: Red Bull's Helmut Marko told team's drivers to become infected

BBC Sport Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says he told his team's drivers to become infected with coronavirus while the season is in hiatus.
