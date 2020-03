Billy Joe Saunders EXCLUSIVE: Boxer to donate £25,000 to domestic violence charity and reveals death threats to his children following ‘hitting women’ video Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Billy Joe Saunders joined talkSPORT on Monday morning to apologise for posting a video in which he taught men how to hit their female partners. In the video, Saunders showed how to pull off a right hand ‘on the chin’ and a left hook ‘to finish her off’ should your partner be ‘giving you a […] 👓 View full article

